Thaw Orkney – Helping You Stay Warm This Winter

December 20, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: If you are struggling over the holidays, then THAW is still here to help.

We offer free impartial advice to help support you with energy-related queries, including tariff switching, and with income maximisation and benefits. We can help if you are finding it difficult to heat your home, struggling with energy bills, or are looking for any further assistance with energy efficiency matters.

With funding through the British Gas Energy Trust, we have a dedicated team in place to provide a bespoke service, which can involve hand-holding support if required. We can also advocate and act as a third party on your behalf to speak to suppliers about bills and switching. Working closely with partners including Orkney Foodbank, Orkney Islands Council, Warmworks and Scottish and Southern Energy Networks, THAW Orkney staff are also able to support folk in crisis with emergency electricity vouchers and Cosy Home Packs, depending on circumstances.

We will be closed on Christmas Day and 28th December, and on New Year’s Day and 4th January.

For more information on THAW Orkney’s services contact 01856 878388,

email: info@thaworkney.co.uk or visit www.thaworkney.co.uk

