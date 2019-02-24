  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

THAW Orkney Funding Support

ADVERTORIAL: FUNDING SUPPORT AVAILABLE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH A CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Macmillan and CLAN Cancer Support are working in partnership with THAW Orkney, which has funding available to help provide financial assistance to those with a cancer diagnosis. We can support with the installation of a heating system.

Please note that this funding is time-limited and must be utilised by 31st March 2019 on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you know of someone or think you may be eligible for support, then please contact either Macmillan or CLAN Cancer Support as soon as possible. Contact details are below:

– Macmillan Cancer Support (Roddy Harper, 888120, rharper@nhs.net )

or

– CLAN Cancer Support (Elspeth Linklater, 873393, Elspeth.linklater@clanhouse.org ) THAW Orkney is SCIO charity, number SCO45272

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos