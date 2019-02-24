THAW Orkney Funding Support

February 24, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: FUNDING SUPPORT AVAILABLE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH A CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Macmillan and CLAN Cancer Support are working in partnership with THAW Orkney, which has funding available to help provide financial assistance to those with a cancer diagnosis. We can support with the installation of a heating system.

Please note that this funding is time-limited and must be utilised by 31st March 2019 on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you know of someone or think you may be eligible for support, then please contact either Macmillan or CLAN Cancer Support as soon as possible. Contact details are below:

– Macmillan Cancer Support (Roddy Harper, 888120, rharper@nhs.net )

or

– CLAN Cancer Support (Elspeth Linklater, 873393, Elspeth.linklater@clanhouse.org ) THAW Orkney is SCIO charity, number SCO45272

