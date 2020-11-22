THAW Orkney – Aiming Beyond Cancer (ABC) Project

November 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: THAW Orkney is delivering the Aiming Beyond Cancer (ABC) project in Orkney, together with Macmillan and CLAN.

The purpose of the project is to offer support to people with an ‘active’ cancer diagnosis. The ABC project enables the provision of new heating systems/replacement boilers/hot water systems and a range of energy-efficient white goods for vulnerable people – all with a cancer diagnosis – most of whom are not eligible for support from other schemes.

If you feel you would qualify for the ABC project and are already engaged with Macmillan or CLAN in Orkney, then they can refer you to THAW Orkney.

Contacts are:

Macmillan Cancer Support (Roddy Harper, 888120, rharper@nhs.net)

or

CLAN Cancer Support (Karen Scott or Elspeth Linklater, 873393, orkney@clanhouse.org

Otherwise, folk are welcome to refer themselves to THAW Orkney by phoning 01856 878388, or emailing: info@thaworkney.co.uk

