Testing afternoon for Orkney FC in eight-goal cup clash

February 1, 2020 at 3:58 pm

Orkney FC were made to work to overcome Nairn County Under-20s this afternoon in a North Caledonian Cup goal-fest.

The home side fought back from being 1-2 behind at half-time to running out 5-3 victors to seal their progress to the next round.

However, Nairn and their talisman Ciaran Young, who scored a hat-trick, proved they were not in Orkney just to make up numbers with a tireless and impressive display.

An own goal put Orkney ahead, however two goals from Young, one of which was an absolute cracker of a free-kick, gave Orkney plenty to think about at the break.

Manager Charlie Alway was far from happy by what he had seen during a lacklustre first-half, bringing on four substitutes at the start of the second half.

The move paid instant dividends with one sub, Zack Singh, tapping in to make it 2-2.

Two goals from Liam Delday and another replacement Chris Hellewell within a minute put Orkney ahead at 4-2 before a bullet header from Young provided hope for the young visitors.

A second from Delday, nodding the ball into the net, on 85 minutes sealed the contest.

