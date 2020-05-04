virus

Test and trace system to be in place by the end of May

May 4, 2020 at 3:50 pm

A new testing approach designed to suppress and contain COVID-19 has been announced this afternoon by the Scottish Government.

The current lockdown will be extended past Thursday with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it is too early to contemplate lifting the restrictions.

Today, she announced of the government’s aim to have a nationwide testing and tracing system in place by the end of May.

The approach — named Test, Trace, Isolate (TTI) — will see thousands of people recruited in a bid to carry out up to 15,500 tests a day.

The system will not be effective on its own, the Scottish Government say.

It will only be effective when used alongside other measures such as physical distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene, including appropriate use of face coverings, and disease surveillance as the government bids to drive the virus down to very low levels.

She has warned of a “new normal” being in place until a vaccine is found.

Priority groups will be tested to begin with, such as patients, and NHS and social care workers. As testing capacity increases, so will testing coverage, and contact tracing will then be carried out for all cases identified in the community.

Digital technology will also be utilised in the drive to suppress the virus, including an app which intends to support contact tracing, and support will be available for those who are forced to self-isolate.

The paper can be found here.

