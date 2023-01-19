  • Kirkwall
news

Tesco system glitch hits sale of The Orcadian

Tesco has experienced a technical issue with their system in relation to the sale of this week’s edition of The Orcadian newspaper.

This week’s newspaper, along with a free copy of The Orkney Phone Book, is available to buy from all other retailers as normal while stocks last, including from The Orcadian Bookshop and from our Hatston premises.

So don’t miss out, get your copy and your free phone book today!

If any retailers would like additional copies for sale, please contact our Hatston Office 879000, where we will be happy to dispatch more newspapers and phone books to you.

We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused.