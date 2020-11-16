Tesco launches annual food collection

November 16, 2020 at 4:35 pm

Shoppers in Orkney are being urged to donate to the annual Tesco Food Collection, ahead of what looks to be a challenging Christmas time for many.

The food drive in support of Trussell Trust takes place every year, but this year’s collection is more vital than ever. It comes as Trussell Trust food banks and community groups across the UK who get food from Fareshare face an unprecedented need for supplies.

“Every year Tesco customers in Orkney are incredibly generous,” said Tesco’s head of community Claire De Silva.

“But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.

“Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given with an extra 20% in cash, helping food banks across the UK to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.”

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Its chief executive, Emma Revie, said: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their local community.

“To have the ongoing support of Tesco and their customers is crucial. Items donated during this year’s Food Collection will allow food banks in our network to provide the best possible help to people in the run up to Christmas. Every donation will make such a difference in communities across the UK so please do consider donating in store.”

Food donated to FareShare goes to help some of the 11,000 charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

“The Tesco Food Collection is absolutely vital this year,” said FareShare chief executive, Lindsay Boswell.

“The effects of the pandemic are being felt far and wide, with more people than ever turning to their local charities and community groups for help because they’re unable to feed themselves and their families. Demand for food from FareShare has more than doubled over the last few months, so if you are able to donate just one item it will go such a long way in helping us support the thousands of people in need across the UK.”

The Tesco Food Collection runs until Saturday, November 21. Look out for donation points in Tesco stores throughout the UK and Northern Ireland. Customers unable to donate food in store can still help both charities by donating Tesco Clubcard points or donating via the Tesco website.

