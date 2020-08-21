Tenth case linked to Orkney COVID cluster

August 21, 2020 at 5:14 pm

A tenth crew member has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Orkney fishing vessel cluster, NHS Orkney’s Director of Public Health Dr Louise Wilson confirmed today, Friday.

This was disclosed in her update to the multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT), this afternoon.

The crew member is in isolation on the Scottish mainland and being monitored by the relevant health board

As he does not live in Orkney, this new case will not be reflected in the Scottish Government COVID figures for the isles.

Dr Wilson said the IMT would meet again only when there was new information to report.

“All contacts of those involved in this cluster have now been traced but we will continue to monitor the situation,” she said.

Dr Wilson reminded the Orkney community that near neighbour, Aberdeen, was still in lockdown and not to become complacent about the spread of COVID-19.

“By following the FACTS guidance, a person decreases their risk of contracting and passing on the virus,” she added.

