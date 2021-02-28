virus

Ten days with no COVID cases as vaccination progress continues

February 28, 2021 at 2:52 pm

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney for the tenth successive day, as the latest figures show that almost 40 per cent of the Orkney population has received their first dose of a vaccine.

The total number of test-positive cases in Orkney since the pandemic began stands at 70, and the last positive case was recorded on Thursday, February 18.

According to Public Health Scotland, 7,455 people in Orkney have received their first vaccine jab — 39.9 per cent of the population.

NHS Orkney has been hosting a vaccination clinic this weekend at The Balfour for those between 50 and 64 years old in the high risk categories.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

