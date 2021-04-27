  • Kirkwall
Temporary traffic lights in place in Kirkwall

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed there will be temporary traffic lights will be in place tomorrow, Wednesday, in Kirkwall.

Openreach (BT) will have temporary traffic lights on Junction Road and Union Street tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, in order to complete some cabling and fibre optic works in a manhole in Union Street.

It’s hoped works will be completed by the end of the working day tomorrow.

Openreach would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

