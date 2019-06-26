Temporary road closure planned in Finstown

This evening will see a road closure, which will last until tomorrow morning, on Heddle Road, Finstown.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) will be carrying out emergency works on a section of the road from 5.30pm, which will continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

There will be no access to vehicles on Heddle Road from Grimond Road to the junction of Hill of Heddle during this period. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. During the works, the Heddle Road can still be used for access to Heddle Hill beyond the closure, via the Germiston Road end.

Any questions regarding the works can be directed to the local SSEN office in Kirkwall on 01856 870377.

The work will be undertaken by SSEN staff and our third-party contractor, Andrew Sinclair Ltd.

