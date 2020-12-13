Telecare charges put on hold

December 13, 2020 at 12:37 pm

Orkney Islands Council has backtracked on its controversial decision to introduce a charge for folk using telecare services.

Last month, members of the policy and resources committee agreed to introduce a flat charge of £3.50 per week for the service, which is delivered by Orkney Health and Care (OHAC).

But, after an intervention by Councillor Steve Sankey at a full council meeting on Tuesday, the proposals will now be put on hold for further debate.

These will now be discussed at the next policy and resources committee meeting next April — after OHAC officers have formulated a strategic charging policy for councillors to review, and when budgetary needs for the coming year are clearer.

Though this doesn’t mean a complete reversal of the decision to introduce charges, this postponement will still come as welcome news to both healthcare workers and care users who raised concerns about the

move.

Last Thursday, The Orcadian reported the comments of one such healthcare employee, who believed that the introduction of charges would have a “huge impact” on some of Orkney’s “most lonely and vulnerable patients.”

The member of staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been distressed to hear that a number of care users were already planning to end their telecare service in response to the decision.

In the wake of public criticism over the move, the matter reared its head once more at Tuesday’s meeting, when councillors were asked to ratify minutes from the policy and resources meeting in question.

At the time of the original decision, Councillor Steve Sankey had proposed an amendment moving that the council should hold off on making a final conclusion on this issue, but was beaten in a close 9-8 vote.

Similarly, Councillor David Dawson’s amendment, which called for the proposed charges to be scrapped entirely, was defeated in a vote, 12-5.

On Tuesday, Councillor Sankey took the opportunity once more to appeal for a delay.

“I remain considerably concerned about this issue,” he told fellow councillors.

“We need to know through some sort of means test that we can still protect our vulnerable people.”

Heeding Councillor Sankey’s words, policy and resources chairman Councillor James Stockan agreed that the matter of telecare charges should return to committee — but not until next April.

For now, the telecare service will remain in its status quo.

Share this:

Tweet

