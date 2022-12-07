  • Kirkwall
featured news

Teenagers charged in connection with fire-raising

Police were called on Sunday to attend Tankerness House.

Three youths have been charged in connection with wilful fire-raising in Kirkwall, police have confirmed.

This follows inquiries into bins being set alight at Tankerness House on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 2.50pm on December 4.

After further investigation, three teenage boys are now due to be reported to the Children’s Reporter and Procurator Fiscal.

According to Inspector David Hall, police have received “a number of reports” of wilful fire-raising and vandalism in the Kirkwall area recently.

He has moved to assure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, with extra patrols being put on in response.

“Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area is encouraged to contact us on 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” said Inspector Hall.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.