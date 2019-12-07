Teams stood down in red flare search
All teams have been stood down after the launch of a search and rescue response near Westray, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has confirmed, this morning.
Search and rescue teams were dispatched, last night, Friday, after reports of a red flare off the coast of the island.
According to the MCA, a report came in just before 8.20pm, stating that a red flare had been sighted in the Westray Firth area.
A spokesman from the agency said, last night: “Coastguard rescue teams from Westray and Shetland assisted, and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Kirkwall was launched.
“Searches of the area took place.”
According to Kirkwall Lifeboat, nothing was found and, after a full search of the area, it was assumed to have been a false alarm.