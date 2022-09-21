news

Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards shortlist revealed

September 21, 2022 at 4:12 pm

The list of finalists competing to be named the finest among Orkney’s food and drink producers has been revealed.

The shortlist has now been unveiled for the 2022 Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards, with 30 islands businesses in the running for 12 different accolades.

Awards categories for the event, organised by Orkney Food and Drink and sponsored by NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park, cover everything from the best bar and takeaway meals to the finest bakery, fish, drink, and dairy products. There are also awards for the top café, local food retailer and peedie product.

The shortlist has been drawn up following months of public voting on the Orkney.com website.

Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner being held in Kirkwall Grammar School on 15 October. The top business in each category will receive a prestigious Taste of Orkney Food and Drink Awards trophy.

Edgar Balfour, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “The public response to the online voting process was tremendous, with over 21,000 votes received, so we’re very grateful for the support the event has received. All the nominated businesses are fantastic ambassadors for Orkney’s vibrant food and drink sector, with those shortlisted clearly going the extra mile in the eyes of their customers. It’s also a huge delight to be staging a real live event and everyone involved is very much looking forward to October’s awards dinner.”

You can view the full list of finalists now on https://www.orkney.com/news/taste-of-orkney-food-and-drink-awards-shortlist-revealed

