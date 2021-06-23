Talks with new transport minister ‘encouraging’ says McArthur

June 23, 2021 at 5:58 pm

A willingness by Scotland’s new transport minister to resume talks with Orkney Islands Council over internal ferry concerns has been welcomed by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

Mr McArthur met with Graeme Day on Tuesday to press concerns over Orkney’s internal ferry funding and the replacement of vessels.

With the recent overhaul of the fare regime on Orkney’s inter-island ferries, concerns had been raised that Scottish Government funding to support this was only guaranteed for one year. Mr McArthur therefore used this week’s meeting with the Minister to underscore the importance of the government committing to this funding over the long term.

Mr McArthur also reinforced the need to make progress in procuring new vessels to operate the lifeline internal routes. In response, Mr Dey said he was sympathetic to the arguments made and expressed a willingness to engage collaboratively with the Orkney Islands Council to identify potential solutions.

Following the meeting, Mr McArthur said: “Welcome though it is that Orkney Ferries has been able to move to reduce fares and extend services, this can only be sustained with ongoing funding from the Scottish Government. The Transport Minister acknowledged this point and has agreed to look at what reassurances might be provided.

“I was encouraged too by Mr Dey’s willingness to re-engage in discussions with the Council over the replacement of Orkney’s ageing internal ferry fleet. This has been a long-standing issue and one that grows ever more urgent if the lifeline ferry service on which our island communities depend is to be fit for purpose.

“It is a matter of record that Orkney’s internal ferry services fall below the minimum standards of the government’s on Ferries Strategy when it comes to cost and frequency. Over the course of this parliament, that needs to change and I am happy to work with the new Transport Minister to help ensure this happens.”

Share this:

Tweet

