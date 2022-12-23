featured news

Take a look inside the Bridge Street entertainment complex

December 23, 2022 at 3:27 pm

The developer of a proposed town centre entertainment complex on Bridge Street has shared an update on the project and some images of what it could look like.

In a statement to The Orcadian, Neil Stevenson said: “As 2022 is almost over, we thought it was a good time to look ahead to the redevelopment of 18 Bridge Street and give an update on the plans we have been working on since the project was granted planning in principal a few months ago.

“Some changes were made following the planning meeting, and we now have a covered food hall within the existing car park space, which will contain a mix of different food & drink businesses. The original warehouses will be converted into the bowling alley, club/venue and arcade/shop.

“We are aiming to go back for full planning approval early next year and hope to open in 2024. We will release more updates over the coming months and new social media accounts will be coming to keep you up to date with progress on the Bridge Street development. Thanks for your interest and support for this project, we appreciate it.”

