Suspected new Orkney COVID case to be retested after ‘weak’ positive

August 31, 2020 at 2:30 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed, this afternoon, Monday, that there is suspected new case of COVID-19 in Orkney.

The result of the test was “weak positive” which so the patient’s sample is now being retested through the lab in Aberdeen.

NHS Orkney director of public health Louise Wilson said that contact tracing in Orkney was underway.

“At this stage we cannot see that this suspected case is linked to our previous cases or the fishing vessel cluster,” she said.

“Following their identification, the individuals who have been in contact with the person concerned are being asked to self-isolate.”

“We cannot let our guard down and, once again we are appealing to the Orkney community to follow the FACTS guidance to limit the spread of the virus.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test.

This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on weekends.

