Suspected COVID case tests negative with NHS

July 29, 2020 at 4:27 pm

An Orkney resident, who was suspected of having coronavirus, having tested positive through an industrial lab, has now returned a negative test result — after being re-swabbed by an NHS approved lab.

According to NHS Orkney, the person involved was from Orkney but had been on the Scottish mainland for a few days when they were tested by a private lab. This initial test was returned as positive.

NHS Orkney chief executive Michael Dickson said today, Wednesday, that, in line with Scottish Government guidance, the NHS Orkney tracing team had spoken to those initially identified as contacts and advised them that they no longer needed to isolate.

He said: “Everyone involved has been offered the option of having a COVID test through NHS Orkney.”

Mr Dickson added that, while the case has now been confirmed as negative, NHS Orkney had taken the decision to presume the case was positive and implemented contact testing to safeguard the public.

This update from NHS Orkney came after The Orcadian went to press on this Thursday’s edition.

