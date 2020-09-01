virus

Suspected COVID case retests negative

September 1, 2020 at 5:03 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed, this afternoon, Tuesday, that an individual whose coronavirus test initially returned a “weak positive” result has since been confirmed as negative for the virus.

Sara Lewis, NHSO consultant in public health, said: “Yesterday an individual was tested locally for COVID-19 and the virus was detected at a low level.

“Further samples taken have been reported as negative. However, a precautionary approach is being taken as advised by our local consultant microbiologist based on the initial sample findings.

“All contacts have been followed up and NHS Orkney’s Public Health team will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Meanwhile, NHSO public health director, Dr Louise Wilson has urged the public to remain vigilant.

“We cannot let our guard down and, once again we are appealing to the Orkney community to follow the FACTS guidance to limit the spread of the virus,” she said.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test.

This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on weekends.

