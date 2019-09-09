  • Kirkwall
Suspect charged over Groatie Hoose vandalism

Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with vandalism in Kirkwall’s Tankerness Gardens.

Early last week, Orkney islands Council reported that damage had been done to Groatie Hoose, in the gardens, with an iron gate having been ripped from a window. Broken glass and rubbish were also left in the garden and around seating areas.

Police have said a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

With this having been the second time Groatie Hoose has been targeted by vandals this summer, police are urging people not to tolerate vandalism or anti-social behaviour.

Any such incidents can be reported to police by calling 101.

