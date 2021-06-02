Surface dressing progress continues

June 2, 2021 at 9:28 am

Orkney Islands Council has issued an update on road surface work which is currently taking place across the county.

Following completion of surface dressing road works Nistaben Road in Harray yesterday, Tuesday, the council has confirmed that crews will be moving to The Waterworks Road, Stromness, today.

This is a minor, dead end road and crews will be dressing its entire length.

A full road closure will be in place between 9am and 5pm – and possibly later if the crew is close to finishing this stretch.

The council has been sharing regular updates on its surface dressing works online. Any changes or developments will be posted in the news section of the OIC website as well as on the OIC Updates Facebook page, and on Twitter @OIC_Roads.

The council has thanked the public for their ongoing patience and care around work sites and road work staff.

