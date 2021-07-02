Surface dressing brought to a halt by supplier issue

July 2, 2021 at 10:07 am

Orkney Islands Council hopes to resume is programme of surface dressing work by next week, after experiencing delays due to breakdowns an supply issues.

Surface dressing work remains temporarily suspended at this time. This was initially the result of a mechanical problem, but the roads team has subsequently experienced a supplier issue.

It is hoped that the work will start again by the middle of next week, with the council planning to give a further update on the situation on Monday, July 5.

A revised surface dressing programme schedule is due to be published on the council website https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Files/Roads-Parking-and-Pavements/Road_Maintenance/Surface-Dressing-2021/2021_Surface_Dressing_Programme.pdf

Share this:

Tweet

