Support offered as exam results day draws close

July 24, 2023 at 4:43 pm

Pupils who have sat SQA exams this year will be able to take advantage of support on offer from a variety of services.

Exam results will be released on Tuesday, August 8 2023. Candidates who signed up to the MySQA service will receive their results by email or text, and they will be posted to all candidates.

There is lots of support available to learners in understanding results and planning next steps.

If you think there is something wrong with a result, you may be able to appeal.

Deadlines for making an appeal are:

Tuesday, August 15, at 11:59pm, for priority appeals (where you have a conditional offer for a university or college place dependent on the result).

Tuesday, August 29, at 11:59pm, for all other appeals.

If you are reconsidering your next steps, whether that is a change of school course options, a different career path or college course, or needing help with UCAS clearing, there is help available from schools, Orkney College and Skills Development Scotland.

Kirkwall Grammar School:

SQA co-ordinator, Mr Ewing, will be available, August 8-10, 9am-1pm. Mrs Firth, guidance Manager, and Mr Nisbet, principal teacher of guidance will be available 9am-1pm on August 8.

Appointments to discuss course changes will take place with guidance teachers on the afternoon of Monday, August 21. To make an appointment, contact the school office.

Stromness Academy:

Mr Barber will be available, August 8-10, 9am-1pm. Mrs Johansen, guidance manager, will be available, 10am-1pm, on August 8.

Appointments to discuss course changes will take place with guidance T=teachers on the afternoon of Monday, August 21. To make an appointment, contact the school office.

Sanday Community School

Mr McPhail will be available in school on August 8 for pupils and parents to drop in with any queries.

Stronsay Junior High School

Dr McLay will be available in school on August 8 for pupils and parents to drop in with any queries.

Westray Junior High School

Mr Ross will be available in school on August 8 for pupils and parents to drop in with any queries.

Orkney College:

Anyone wishing to enquire about Orkney College UHI courses can view options at Courses – Orkney College UHI, and can email Orkney.college@uhi.ac.uk, or telephone 01856 569000 with any queries.

Skills Development Scotland:

There is drop-in support from careers advisors on results day from 2-4pm in The Hub at 2 Albert Street.

Orkney Careers Advisors can also be accessed by visiting the SDS Centre, 2 Albert Street or calling 872460 at any point, or you can call the Skills Development Scotland national helpline to speak to a qualified Careers Adviser on 0800 100 8000.

