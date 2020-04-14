virus

Support for coastal areas from Crown Estate Fund

April 14, 2020 at 11:37 am

Coastal businesses and third sector organisations affected by COVID-19 can now benefit from a £7.2 million Scottish Crown Estate fund which is devolved to councils.

The 26 councils in Scotland who have coastlines can use their remaining share of the fund which they have not yet allocated to offer direct support to struggling coastal enterprises and organisations, after agreement by the Scottish Government and COSLA.

The fund, from Scottish Crown Estate net revenues, is normally used for projects delivering coastal community benefit.

This is on top of the £2.2 billion package of business support already announced by the Scottish Government.

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Given the unprecedented pressures which businesses are currently facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing everything we can to support them.

“By widening the remit for the use of Scottish Crown Estate revenues we are enabling local authorities to directly support local coastal businesses, including third sector organisations, facing the full force of this economic shock.

“Following discussions with COSLA we have written to local authorities to encourage them to look at ways they can use these funds, where required, to help hard-pressed businesses and organisations to get through this challenging period.”

Councillor Steven Heddle, COSLA’S Environment and Economy spokesperson, said: “This letter is a timely reminder that councils play a key role in supporting local businesses and their coastal communities, especially in these exceptionally challenging times, and that there is scope for funding from Crown Estate net revenues to contribute to this.

“I also welcome the Scottish Government’s intention to ensure that the next tranche of funding is distributed as swiftly as possible to local authorities this year as joint work progresses on the longer-term review to develop an appropriate approach for the future distribution methodology.”

Share this:

Tweet

