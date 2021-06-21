Support available as pupils await provisional exam results

June 21, 2021 at 5:50 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has reminded pupils and families that support is available as they await provisional SQA results, this week.

Due to be sent to pupil’s homes on June 22 and 23 by post, the provisional results will be sent to students who’ve been completing National 4 and 5, Highers and Advanced Highers, as well as skills for work and other college courses.

This year, as last year, students are again receiving results based on assessments within their school or college, and teacher judgement.

The provisional grades are based on evidence students have provided to their teachers, and has been subject to a moderation process to ensure that every teacher marks to the same standard. This moderation process has been quality assured by the school management team, by Orkney Islands Council and SQA.

OIC’s executive director of education, leisure and housing James Wylie said: “For the most part students will already have a very good idea of the provisional results they can expect.

“They have been working with closely with teachers in each of their subjects building up assessments and evidence of their competencies, and with no final exam to factor in they will already have a good understanding of the provisional results they are ‘on track’ to receive.

“It’s important though that students are aware there is an appeals process, through the Scottish Qualifications Authority, and to be mindful there are deadlines associated with that.

“This is all outlined in the letters they will receive this week, informing them of their provisional results.

“We’d also highlight that students can seek advice from the excellent local Skills Development Scotland team should they wish to gather some options and advice on the next steps open to them.”

Kerri Liddle, team leader for Skills Development Scotland’s Orkney branch, added: “Whatever your provisional results are, you have options and you can get support over the summer.

“We have Careers Advisers, based in the Kirkwall office, who can meet with you to discuss your options; appointments can be offered at the centre or over the phone.

“Please contact us on 01856 872460 or Kirkwall@sds.co.uk to make an appointment – we are here to help you.”

OIC’s education, leisure and housing committee chairwoman, Councillor Gwenda Shearer, said: “On behalf of my fellow Councillors and families across Orkney I wish to thank our school teaching staff and management teams for what has been another extraordinary academic year dealing with and responding to the many challenges and disruptions brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

“I am sure I will be joined by everyone in Orkney in wishing them a restful few weeks over the summer.

“Our students receiving provisional grades are also deserving of great praise for their perseverance and grit in such strange times – this year may not have been the one you would have wished for, but we hope you will look back at this time with great pride on how you carried on with the task, and that the challenges will only serve to make you more determined and confident for you next steps, whatever those might be.”

Students across Scotland are due to receive their confirmed results from the SQA on August 10.

Those wishing to appeal their provisional or confirmed results can do so via the SQA website (Direct link https://www.sqa.org.uk/ sqa/79049.html )

