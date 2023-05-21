featured news

Super Sunday of Parish Cup action

May 21, 2023 at 10:13 am

A North Isles derby kicks Sunday’s Parish Cup proceedings off as the competition returns to the county’s pitches.

Parish Cup fever will hit the communities of Westray and Stronsay; Firth and Rendall; Holm and St Ola on a busy day.

First up at 1pm is the North o’ the Galt clash between last year’s finalists, Westray, and Stronsay.

At 3pm, Firth host neighbours Rendall in an all West Mainland clash.

Then at 7pm, defending champions Holm and St Ola go head-to-head at the Rockworks in a blockbuster tie.

Share this:

Tweet

