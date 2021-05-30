  • Kirkwall
Summer opening hours to resume at Hope recycling centre

St Margaret’s Hope Recycling Centre returns to summer opening hours on Monday.

From Monday, the opening hours will be 11am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 9.30am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Last entry to the site is 15 minutes before closing and the following materials are accepted:

  • Food and beverage cans, foil and aerosols.
  • Scrap metal.
  • Paper and thin card.
  • Glass bottles and jars.
  • Plastic bottles.
  • Cardboard.
  • Garden waste.
  • Waste electrical equipment.

