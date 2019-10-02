Substation building complex approved in Firth

October 2, 2019 at 9:53 am

Councillors have given their approval to plans which will see a large electricity substation complex built in Firth.

At a special full meeting of the OIC on Tuesday, councillors determined the application due to its National Development status.

It was stated at the meeting that the complex will cover an area the size of the Garson Industrial Estate in Stromness.

The development site lies to the south west of Finstown, and was submitted by Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc to erect a 220/132kV substation complex on a 33.6 hectare site, which will be partially obscured by bunds.

The substation is part of SSEN’s wider plans for reinforcement of the transmission grid from Orkney to mainland Scotland, the goal of which SSEN says is to support the growth of renewable electricity generators in Orkney looking to connect to the main transmission system.

At the meeting on Tuesday, it was stated that a total of 11 objections were submitted, from ten individuals, and one from Orkney Heritage Society.

The move to approve came from Councillor John Ross Scott, and was seconded by OIC leader James Stockan.

This was against a move by Councillor Rob Crichton, who chaired the meeting, as planning chairman. He stated that the application went against various aspects of council planning policy. He had been seconded by Councillor Owen Tierney.

Councillors then voted by ten votes to four to approve the development.

• A planning application for the erection of 275/220 kV electricity substation at Dounreay, Caithness, which connects to the subsea cable across the Pentland Firth and forms part of the high voltage electricity transmission network and the “National Development”, was consented on September 12 by Highland Council.

