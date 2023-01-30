‘Substantial damage’ to Stromness property
Police are appealing for information regarding “substantial damage” to items which, they say, took place at a property on Downies Lane, Stromness. The incident is suspected to have happened overnight on Friday, January 20.
Officers say that one large cast iron stag statue, heating pump and doors leading into the property have all been damaged.
Anyone with any information is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.