  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Subsea cable damage causes Westray broadband outage

Investigations are ongoing into damage of a subsea cable, which has caused a loss of broadband services in Westray.

Openreach has said it is looking into the issue, which is believed to have affected a subsea cable around 8km off the Mainland.

According to the company, phone and mobile phone services are not affected, but solutions required are complex and engineers are currently exploring all technical options.

An Openreach spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry about the disruption to service and advise residents and businesses to speak to their broadband provider for practical advice.

“Our emergency response team is on its way and, weather permitting, will arrive later today to provide islanders with emergency access to the internet from a central location.”

Latest Video

The Orcadian