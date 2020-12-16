Subsea cable damage causes Westray broadband outage

December 16, 2020 at 1:40 pm

Investigations are ongoing into damage of a subsea cable, which has caused a loss of broadband services in Westray.

Openreach has said it is looking into the issue, which is believed to have affected a subsea cable around 8km off the Mainland.

According to the company, phone and mobile phone services are not affected, but solutions required are complex and engineers are currently exploring all technical options.

An Openreach spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry about the disruption to service and advise residents and businesses to speak to their broadband provider for practical advice.

“Our emergency response team is on its way and, weather permitting, will arrive later today to provide islanders with emergency access to the internet from a central location.”

