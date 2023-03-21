featured news

Struggling households urged to access support

March 21, 2023 at 3:36 pm

Residents who are struggling with energy bills and cost-of-living pressures are being urged to attend upcoming energy advice events, hosted by the Post Office.

The events, in partnership with THAW Orkney, will take place from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at Kirkwall Post Office.

The pop-ups, sponsored by Scottish Gas, offer independent advice and support, including grants up to £1,500 through the British Gas Energy Trust. Support is available to all energy customers, not just those with Scottish Gas.

Orkney and Shetland’s MP, Alistair Carmichael, said: “One of the biggest barriers to getting energy help to families in need is often simply knowing what support is available. That is why I am glad that the British Gas Energy Trust is taking proactive steps to bring advice events to people in the isles. If you are in need of support, whether you have contacted THAW or BGET in the past, I would strongly recommend joining the events in Kirkwall.”

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive said: “We know there’s a real need for in-community support, especially for vulnerable people without access to online resources. Our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations, like THAW Orkney, we are able provide much needed financial and practical support, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”

Share this:

Tweet

