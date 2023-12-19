featured news

Stronsay water given the all clear

December 19, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Residents in Stronsay have been told they can return to using their tap water as normal.

A ‘boil notice’ was issued to homes and businesses after two water samples from the island’s water network did not meet quality standards.

Scottish Water’s team working in close consultation with NHS Orkney, have now said samples now obtained show no risk to public health.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise to customers in Stronsay whose water supply has been affected by this issue since the weekend; and thank them for their patience while our team has been working to enable normal service to be resumed.”

The spokesperson added: “It is important that every precaution is taken to protect public health, but customers can now be confident that they can use their water as normal again.”

Any customers needing further assistance can contact Scottish Water on 0800 077 8778.

