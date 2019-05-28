Stronsay pilot whales back out to sea

May 28, 2019 at 11:09 am

The operation to herd a group of pilot whales away from the shore in Stronsay proved to be a success last night, Monday.

The group were herded away from land, and back into open water by a flotilla of local vessels.

A team of volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, including Sanday Ranger Emma Neave- Webb, and other volunteers, have been involved in the operation.

A larger pod were herded out to sea from Sanday the night before.

Further details and pictures in The Orcadian on Thursday.

