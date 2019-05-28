Stronsay pilot whales back out to sea
The operation to herd a group of pilot whales away from the shore in Stronsay proved to be a success last night, Monday.
The group were herded away from land, and back into open water by a flotilla of local vessels.
A team of volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, including Sanday Ranger Emma Neave- Webb, and other volunteers, have been involved in the operation.
A larger pod were herded out to sea from Sanday the night before.
Further details and pictures in The Orcadian on Thursday.