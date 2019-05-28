  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Stronsay pilot whales back out to sea

Northerly Marine Services vessel Reggie herding the whales out into open water last night, passing Rothiesholm Head, Stronsay.
(Russell Neave)

The operation to herd a group of pilot whales away from the shore in Stronsay proved to be a success last night, Monday.

The group were herded away from land, and back into open water by a flotilla of local vessels.

A team of volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, including Sanday Ranger Emma Neave- Webb, and other volunteers, have been involved in the operation.

A larger pod were herded out to sea from Sanday the night before.

Further details and pictures in The Orcadian on Thursday.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos