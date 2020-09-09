Stromness Warehouse buildings set to reopen

September 9, 2020 at 2:36 pm

Orkney Islands Council has announced that, from next Monday, the reception at the Warehouse Building in Stromness will open to the public, to deal with customer services enquiries – such as payments and blue badges – and police counter enquiries.

Stromness Library services will resume a week later, from Monday, September 21. This service will work with a booking system with 30 minute slots available, the Request and Collect service will still be available.

The public are being advised only to visit for essential business that can’t be done over the phone or online.

Where possible, the public are asked to contact the warehouse buildings online – www.orkney.gov.uk, by email – stromnesscs@orkney.gov.uk, or by phone on 01856 873535 or 01856 850907.

Opening hours will be from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday and midday to 3pm on Saturday.

Customers should enter the building through the main doors on Victoria Street and should exit through the courtyard door.

There will be signage and arrows in place to assist you, please adhere to these and keep 2 metres away from others, there are yellow circles on the floor to guide you. Perspex screens are in place for the safety of our customers and staff.

There will be a maximum of three customers allowed into the reception area at one time and a maximum of 6 customers allowed into the library areas at a time – slots must be booked in advance. For customers using the library areas, customer contact information will be taken at the time of booking for ‘test and protect’ purposes.

A face covering must be worn when entering the building unless there is a medical exemption and sanitiser will be provided and should be used on arrival at reception and throughout your visit if browsing the library areas.

Customer contact at reception will be limited to 10 minutes and customers should leave reception immediately on finishing their business. Where possible, visits to reception should be restricted to one family member.

Dog waste bags are available from outside the building, at the entrance across from Wishart’s shop. Newspapers, magazines and the coffee machine will not be available until further notice.

It is essential that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID19 – fever, continuous cough, sore throat or changes in your taste or smell or have been in contact with a person infected with COVID19 – does not enter the building.

