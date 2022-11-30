news

Stromness toilet vandalism under investigation

November 30, 2022 at 12:15 pm

Burnt tissues in a sink, soap poured into a hand dryer, and covers removed from a toilet roll dispenser.

This was the scene found at a men’s public toilet in Stromness last Wednesday, and police keen to identify those behind the vandalism.

According to police, who are appealing for information, the incident at Ferry Road is believed to have occurred between 3.30pm on Tuesday, November 22 and 9.45am on Wednesday, November 23.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “There was burnt tissue found within the sink, covers removed from a toilet roll and soap dispenser, and soap poured into the blowing mechanism of a hand dryer — causing damage to same.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward that may have witnessed the incident.

“Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

“Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely

anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.”

Share this:

Tweet

