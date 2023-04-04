featured news

Stromness Shopping Week royal party unveiled

April 4, 2023 at 1:41 pm

A new royal court has been declared for Stromness, as preparations for the town’s shopping week continue in earnest.

Leah Hamilton has been named Shopping Week Queen for 2023, where she will be accompanied by her attendants Menna Spence and Lucy Tulloch.

Tessa Gray will serve as a flower girl for the proceedings, while Jake Brown and Finlay Seatter will be page boys.

With events planned for July 16-22, the 100-day countdown until Stromness Shopping Week starts this Saturday.

Read more in this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

