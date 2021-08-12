Stromness Shopping Week 2021 officially kicks off
This year’s shopping week festivities are now officially underway, with opening remarks from Shopping Week chairwomen Savannah Taylor and annual speaker Kris Bevan now delivered, and availabe via the Stromness Shopping week facebook page.
Events to keep an eye out for as day one progresses include:
- Build your own scarecrow competition from 10.30am onwards.
- Arts and crafts at the Stromness Community Centre from 10.30am to 12pm.
- Doughnut eating competition at the market green (under 16s) 2pm onwards.