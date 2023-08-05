featured news

Stromness set to travel in force for first Highland Amateur semi final

August 5, 2023 at 8:37 am

A large travelling support is set to cheer on Stromness AFC in one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

The side will take on Wick Groats in the semi final of the Highland Amateur Cup, played for by teams right across the north of Scotland.

The match is being played in Castletown in a 2.30pm kick.

It is the first time a Stromness side has reached the last four of the prestigious competition with the men in maroon dreaming of a first final appearance.

But standing in their way is Wick Groats, four time winners who last triumphed in the competition in 2019.

Backing Stromness, who are on course to lift a first ‘A’ League title in more than 40 years, will be a large travelling support, with around 40 spectators set to travel across the Firth this morning.

The match is also set to be streamed live on YouTube via the Orkney Football channel.

Avoch and the reserves of Highland League side Clachnacuddin will contest the other semi final at 3pm in Culbokie.

