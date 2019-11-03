Stromness road works

November 3, 2019 at 11:00 am

Orkney Islands Council is advising that Alfred Street in Stromness will be closed to traffic from Monday, November 4 for around five weeks to allow drainage work to take place.

Pedestrian access will be unaffected and for traffic, there will be a signed diversion route via Helliehole and Ness Road.

During the period when Alfred Street is closed to traffic, residents should continue to put their bins out as usual, as measures have been put in place to deal with waste and recycling collections.

