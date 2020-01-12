Stromness road works continue

January 12, 2020 at 8:15 am

The road works in Stromness that started earlier this week are due to continue from Monday, January 13 along the main street through the town.

The roads affected will be closed to traffic from 9am to 3pm on the days specified below. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

It is planned that work will take place on:

Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14: Victoria Street from Church Road to Graham Place.

Tuesday, January 14 to Thursday, January 16: Dundas Street from Graham Place to Hellihole.

Wednesday, January 15 to Friday, January 17: Alfred Street from Hellihole to Mayburn Court.

Once again, the council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank people for their cooperation and understanding.

In addition, Scottish and Southern Energy is planning a road closure in John Street, Stromness, during week beginning Monday, January 20, for maintenance works on their underground equipment.

