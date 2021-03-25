Stromness road closures set for Monday

March 25, 2021 at 12:31 pm

Orkney Islands Council has warned that three Stromness streets will be closed to traffic on Monday, while essential maintenance takes place.

Dundas Street, Graham Place and Victoria Street (Church Road to Graham Place) will be closed to traffic on March 29 from 9.30am to 3pm to allow for the works to be carried out safely.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area.

The roads service team have apologised for any inconvenience that this may cause and have thanked the public in advance for their patience and co-operation while the works are completed.

