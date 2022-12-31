featured news

Stromness prepares for return of Yule Log competition

December 31, 2022 at 8:00 am

For the first time since 2019, the two ends of Stromness will go toe to toe and do battle this Hogmanay in a unique street game.

The prize? A 400kg log.

The Yule Log Pull is making its return to the streets of Stromness, with residents of both ends of the town limbering up and strapping themselves in for an almighty contest.

The Yule Log — effectively a tug o’ war battle over the log — pits those living in the north end of the town against those in the south end.

There will be two log pulls — a senior and a junior game (from 8 to 16) — with the junior log around half the size of the senior log, with smaller ropes and a shorter route.

The junior contest is set to begin at 2.30pm and the seniors at 4pm.

The junior contest will start at the Pier Arts Centre, with the Northenders attempting to pull back to their goal at the Warehouse Buildings and the Soothenders aiming for 59 Victoria Street.

The seniors will begin outside the Commercial Hotel and the Northenders are aiming for the stage area at the Pierhead, while the Soothenders have their goal at the Red Cross Shop in their minds.

Share this:

Tweet

