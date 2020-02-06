  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
lifeboats

Stromness Lifeboat tows in RIB

Stromness Lifeboat towing in the boat on Wednesday afternoon.
(Cecil Garson)

STROMNESS Lifeboat was launched just before 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, to tow in a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) off Graemsay.

The RIB had four people onboard at the time of the incident, and distress flares were set off from the vessel after it broke down.

Stromness RNLI said: “This is a very difficult spot for a small boat, with strong tidal currents. They dropped their anchor and let off flares. The lifeboat soon had them under tow and back on the marina in under an hour.”

Arriving back in Stromness.
(Ivor Mackay)

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos