Stromness Lifeboat tows in RIB

February 6, 2020 at 10:09 am

STROMNESS Lifeboat was launched just before 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, to tow in a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) off Graemsay.

The RIB had four people onboard at the time of the incident, and distress flares were set off from the vessel after it broke down.

Stromness RNLI said: “This is a very difficult spot for a small boat, with strong tidal currents. They dropped their anchor and let off flares. The lifeboat soon had them under tow and back on the marina in under an hour.”

Share this:

Tweet

