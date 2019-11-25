  • Kirkwall
Stromness lifeboat called to oil rig in Scapa Flow

Stromness Lifeboat and the Stena Don.
(Stromness RNLI)

THE VOLUNTEER crew of Stromness lifeboat, Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, launched this morning to evacuate a crewmember from a drilling rig in Scapa Flow.

The lifeboat launched at 9.25am, having been alerted that a crewmember had a medical condition onboard the Stena Don.

The casualty and a medic from the platform were collected by the lifeboat and landed at Scapa Pier at 10.15am, where an ambulance was waiting for the short journey to The Balfour.

The medic was then taken back to the rig on the lifeboat, which then headed back to Stromness.

