Stromness Lifeboat called to grounded vessel

October 23, 2020 at 10:51 am

STROMNESS Lifeboat was called out in the early hours of this morning, Friday.

Stromness RNLI explained that the crew was requested to launch at 1.15am to attend a small pleasure vessel that was ashore on the Outer Holm, Stromness.

The inflatable Y-boat was launched, and one person transferred to the lifeboat.

A salvage pump was put on board the vessel, which was pumped out sufficiently enough to allow the boat to be towed across the harbour, and be recovered up the north slip.

The lifeboat was stood down, and was back on berth by 3:15am.

Share this:

Tweet

