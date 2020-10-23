  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
lifeboats

Stromness Lifeboat called to grounded vessel

Stromness Lifeboat

STROMNESS Lifeboat was called out in the early hours of this morning, Friday.

Stromness RNLI explained that the crew was requested to launch at 1.15am to attend a small pleasure vessel that was ashore on the Outer Holm, Stromness.

The inflatable Y-boat was launched, and one person transferred to the lifeboat.

A salvage pump was put on board the vessel, which was pumped out sufficiently enough to allow the boat to be towed across the harbour, and be recovered up the north slip.

The lifeboat was stood down, and was back on berth by 3:15am.

Latest Video

The Orcadian