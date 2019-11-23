Stromness’ festive lighting to go up on Monday

November 23, 2019 at 9:00 am

Orkney Islands Council is advising that festive lighting will be put up in Stromness on Monday, November 25.

To make sure this can be done safely, the street between the Pierhead and Church Road will be closed to traffic between 09.00am and 12.30pm.

The section between Church Road and Graham Place will then be closed to traffic between 1.00pm and 3.30pm.

Pedestrian access will be unaffected and the council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

