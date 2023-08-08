  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Stromness end four-decade wait for ‘A’ League title

Stromness celebrate their first ‘A’ League title win since 1982. (Orkney Photographic)

Stromness clinched their first ‘A’ League title in more than 40 years this evening.

A 4-2 victory over Dounby at the Market Green gave the men in maroon an unassailable lead at the top of the league.

Stromness last won Orkney’s top flight in 1982 and the full-time whistle was greeted by joyous scenes by the players and the club’s supporters.

Stromness are also the first West Mainland side to win the ‘A’ League in 22 years, breaking the Kirkwall stranglehold on the Brough Cup.

Stromness supporters at the final whistle.

 