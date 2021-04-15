  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

Stromness and Kirkwall crews called to Finstown blaze

Fire fighters from both Kirkwall and Stromness are battling a wildfire, this evening, Thursday, in the Cuffie Hill area near Finstown.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Orcadian that four appliances were called to the scene after the blaze was reported at approximately 6.20pm.

At the time of publication, the fire was still going and was believed to spread across be three-and-half to four acres of land in two fire fronts about 450 metres in length.

Latest Video

The Orcadian