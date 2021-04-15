Stromness and Kirkwall crews called to Finstown blaze

April 15, 2021 at 7:57 pm

Fire fighters from both Kirkwall and Stromness are battling a wildfire, this evening, Thursday, in the Cuffie Hill area near Finstown.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Orcadian that four appliances were called to the scene after the blaze was reported at approximately 6.20pm.

At the time of publication, the fire was still going and was believed to spread across be three-and-half to four acres of land in two fire fronts about 450 metres in length.

Share this:

Tweet

