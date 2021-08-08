Stromness and Holm book Parish Cup Final places

August 8, 2021 at 9:49 pm

The 2021 The Orcadian Parish Cup Final will be a re-run of the 2015 showpiece between Stromness and Holm.

Following Stromness’ 5-0 (5-2 on aggregate) victory over Stenness on Sunday afternoon, Holm completed their task against Firth, winning 4-2 on the night and 9-2 on aggregate.

Ben Bown, Scott Rendall, Ryan Mooney and an Ian Clouston own goal ensured Holm’s progression to the final as they outclassed a dogged Firth side who replied through Evan Ward and a Graeme Horne own goal.

At the Market Green in the afternoon, Stenness’ dreams of reaching their first Parish Cup Final since 1936 were extinguished.

Stenness went into the game 2-0 up from the first-leg but Stromness, who welcomed back a host of players, proved too good on the day, erasing Stenness’ advantage in a first-half goal blitz.

Ross Slater scored a hat-trick while Owen Young and Graeme Bain grabbed the other goals in a dominant performance.

For Stromness, they are hoping to extend their recent domination of the competition having won the Parish title in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

qFor Holm, just three members from their last triumph, the Parish Cup winning side of 2003 remain — Alan Aim, Magnus Flett and Graeme Horne — and they lost out to Stromness in the 2015 final.

They will meet at The Pickaquoy Centre at 3pm on Saturday, August 21.

